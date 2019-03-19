It doesn’t matter if you’re a hiker, a climber, a mountaineer, or just a plain old camper.

If your idea of fun involves spending a lot of time in the great outdoors, you simply must be prepared.

Things can go wrong anywhere at any time.

But when you are far away from civilization, whether in the middle of the woods or on the side of a mountain, you only have yourself to rely on.

And in the event of a sudden change in weather, an untimely equipment failure, or some other unexpected calamity, the difference between life and death can be something as simple as packing a sleeping bag.

Luckily, modern performance and tech materials make preparing for emergencies both convenient and affordable.

And nowhere is this more evident than with the Tact Bivvy 2.0 Emergency Sleeping Bag and Thermal Bivvy by Survival Frog. It should be an essential addition to any emergency preparedness kit.

The Tact Bivvy 2.0 is a lightweight reusable bivy sack that can act as a liner for a traditional sleeping bag or be utilized on its own. Whether your night outside is planned or unplanned, this product will make sure you stay warm and dry.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for GearScout Weekly

This bivy sack was designed to keep you alive in the great outdoors, it obviously has applications elsewhere.

Made from light-as-a-feather, tear-resistant, HeatEcho polyester film, the Tact Bivvy is 100-percent waterproof, 100-percent windproof, and reflects 90 percent of your body’s heat right back at you.

When rolled up, it’s the size of a soda can and it weighs just 4.7 ounces. However, unfolded it measures a 7’x3’, so it’s big enough to fit just about anybody.

The what’s most impressive about the Tact Bivvy 2.0 is that it offers some amazing features unrelated to sleeping. For example, the stuff sack cinches with a handy para-tinder drawstring. You can also remove the drawstring from the sack and use it to tie down your stuff.

Or you can expose the red interior tinder thread, light it with your emergency fire starter—which you would obviously have with you at all times—and use it to start a fire.

No tinder? No problem.

The Tact Bivvy also comes with a compact 120-decibel emergency whistle that can be used to alert rescuers if you happen to be stranded.

Of course, while this bivy sack was designed to keep you alive in the great outdoors, it obviously has applications elsewhere.