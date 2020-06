Here’s the newest price tag for DoD’s arsenal of equipment

WASHINGTON — The Department of Defense’s portfolio of 121 key defense acquisition programs now has a price tag of $1.86 trillion, according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office, or GAO.

The number comes from the agency’s annual assessment of Pentagon acquisition, delivered to the public on Wednesday. The figure involves a four percent increase over the previous year totals, but also factors in, for the first time, 15 major IT investments ($15.1 billion) and 13 middle-tier acquisition programs ($19.5 billion.

The vast majority comes from 93 Major Defense Acquisition Programs (MDAPs), worth $1.82 trillion. Of those, 85 MDAPs, or $1.80 trillion, are already underway, with the rest expected to enter production in the near future. The $1.80 trillion figure marks the largest level of investment in MDAPs since 2011, and an increase of $44 billion over the department’s 2018 MDAP portfolio.

The current MDAP portfolio has accumulated over $628 billion in cost growth over the life of its programs —or 54 percent more than it was projected to cost when programs began — with schedule growth overshooting targets by 29 percent, with an average capability delivery delay of more than two years.

Over the last year, 42 MDAPs reported a combined total acquisition cost increase of over $80 billion. Nine programs that saw cost estimates increase by over 25 percent made up more than half of that total. While some of that is driven by increase procurement numbers, such as with the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile for the Air Force, those changed procurement plans are not the major driver of the cost increase.

It’s not all bad cost news, however, with the remaining 43 MDAPs seeing cost decrease of over $16 billion. And 19 programs that increased procurement managed to drive costs down through those updated plans.

One worrisome trend the GAO highlighted is the lack of factoring in cybersecurity to early development of key performance parameters on MDAPs. The watchdog dug into a sample of 42 MDAPs as a test case, and found that 25 of those programs had zero cybersecurity factored into the KPPs. Another 10 programs had only one KPP related to cybersecurity, which is unlikely to be enough in the modern, wired world.

For the middle-tier programs — programs designed to be rapidly prototyped and fielded — GAO warned that there is “inconsistent cost reporting and wide variation in schedule metrics” across the programs, which “pose oversight challenges for Office of the Secretary of Defense and military department leaders trying to assess performance.” However, the watchdog agency notes that the department is in the process of working on those issues.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

One notable program challenge identified in the report: the Navy’s presidential helicopter replacement program, known as the VH-92A, has yet to “demonstrate that it can meet the requirement to land on the White House South Lawn without causing damage.”

Parts of the helicopter are too hot, which will cause damage to the lawn under “certain conditions.” As a result, the program is studying everything from lawn surface treatments to changes in aircraft design.

“Due to concurrency in the program, which entered production while simultaneously addressing problems identified during the operational assessment, a design change to address this or other deficiencies discovered in the future may require modifications to units already in production,” the GAO found.