SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Since taking over as Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger hasn’t been shy about saying the service has to make changes to both their equipment and force structure in order to fight future conflicts.

But at the Reagan National Defense Forum on Dec. 7, Berger laid out his most detailed comments yet on what equipment he sees as winner and losers going forward, while promising that the Corps 2022 budget will look very different from its 2020 request.

“We have to get rid of legacy things in the Marine Corps. We’ve got to go on a diet” he told reporters during the event, noting that a large-scale review of the service will be done and rolled out in roughly 60 days. “We’ve got to become expeditionary again, which we know how to do.”

Asked to highlight the number one type of equipment he thinks the Corps needs to dump, Berger called out “big, heavy things” such as manned counter-armor assets.

“Big, expensive things that we can’t either afford to buy or afford to maintain over the life of it. Things that don’t fit aboard ship, things that can’t fire hyper-velocity projectiles, things that can’t have, don’t have the range that we’re going to need, the precision, but are also mobile, expeditionary enough [that] we can operate from ship or ashore and move back and forth freely. Manned things, manned logistics vehicles, manned logistics aircraft. All those things we’re going to trim down.”

In a piece published Dec. 12, Berger outlined 11 areas where the Marines need to improve their investments, largely through high-end technologies that better match up with China. Those include lethal unmanned aerial, ground and amphibious vehicles, large undersea vessels and loitering munitions.

Berger underlined that piece in his comments, once highlighting unmanned transports, Unmanned logistics systems on the ground, and in the air. In fact, several times during his comments, the commandant stressed the need to focus on logistics enablers, at one point calling logistics “the area we’re farthest behind.”

“It’s not fun to talk about, but if you’re going to operate in this contested area, you’d better be able to sustain that force,” he said. “Think unmanned, think expeditionary, think very light. Think things that we can sustain forward, without a huge logistical train.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The commandant than went on to paint a picture of how unmanned investments could benefit the Marines going forward.

“Picture in your mind, some kind of vehicle, unmanned. Perhaps autonomous, but let’s just talk unmanned. Moves from this point to that point, whatever, on its own. Inside it, it’s got more unmanned systems, ground or air. It’s launching and recovering them, bringing them back as a mother ship coming back, and you have these all over the place.”

“This is your Marine Corps. We are that forward force. We got to paint the picture. We are the Marines all over the place,” he concluded. “In the area we got to operate in, the human beings will absolutely be there. I just don’t need them driving a truck delivering chow. If we can replace that with an unmanned, why would we not do that?”