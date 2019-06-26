Stan Pate is an unmodified rifleman. But with a keen set of senses and the right equipment, he becomes something more: a sharpshooter who can nail a target one mile across a state line.

On a rugged plain spanning California into Nevada, Pate positions himself, takes aim, and fires.

Bullseye. He nails the metal target 1,840 yards away, with a loud clang reverberating into the wind.

“That’s your two-state solution,” he says.

Pate is a career marksman who got his start in the Marine Corps and is now a member of the world champion U.S. Rifle Team. His rifle of choice? Savage’s 110 BA Stealth 338 Lapua.

To create this uncompromising rifle, Savage teamed with Drake Associates to expand its entire BA line of long-range chassis rifles with the lightweight, compact BA Stealth.

This rifle, one of many in Savage’s line of long-range arms, features a factory-blueprinted Model 110 barreled action mated to a custom version of the Drake Hunter/Stalker monolithic chassis — making it an unrivaled firearm for the discerning marksman whose goal is accuracy above all.

The 110 features a monolithic chassis machined from a solid billet of aluminum, M-LOK fore-end and Picatinny rail for easy configuration, in addition to an adjustable AccuTrigger for unparalleled ease-of-use.