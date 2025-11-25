Top stories
The president also said one of the soldiers who helped capture Maduro will receive the Medal of Honor.
Coasties will likely not feel the effects until the next scheduled military payday Feb. 27, which they could miss if Congress can’t reach an agreement.
The projection, informed by the Russia-Ukraine war, is shaping how the service thinks about automation and speed on the battlefield.
Nurses will decide whether the symptoms can be treated virtually, and set up the virtual appointments.
The 200 troops will supplement a small team of American military officers already embedded with Nigerian forces.
“The urgency of the threat” is prompting the Defense Innovation Unit to solicit products in time for a spring 2026 demonstration.
Some Army officers are slated to be shuttled into new job specialties or even transferred to a different service as jobs are eliminated.
The bombing of Dresden remains a controversial period in the Allied air war over Europe.
While overall hiring increased by 130,000 jobs in January, post-9/11 veterans saw their jobless rates balloon to 5.8%.
Capt. Chavius Lewis was relieved of his duties due to a "loss in confidence" in his ability to command, the Navy said.
The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that it would appeal the judge’s decision.
Let your partner know how you really feel with acronyms such as MALAYA: My Ardent Lips Await Your Arrival.
For troops, "Groundhog Day" captures something they immediately recognize: days repeat, routines harden and progress feels frozen.
In its ever-evolving fight on the U.S.-Mexico border, the Coast Guard has unveiled its latest fighting tool.
"What was once functional equipment tied to service, sacrifice and sometimes trauma is now treated as visual shorthand for toughness or rebellion."
The 43-day government shutdown has presented a particular opportunity for enemies to influence frustrated and disaffected Army personnel.
By Hope Hodge Seck
After soldiers pick menu items using a touchscreen, the system automatically portions, cooks and distributes each meal.
By Eve Sampson
The PCAFC provides health care and monthly stipends to designated caregivers of combat veterans with a severe service-connected injury or illness.
By Patricia Kime
Service members on ships in the Caribbean as well as National Guard members deployed to cities within the U.S. will get their turkey, too.
Military families have some decisions to make about their health care before Tricare open season ends Dec. 9.
Netflix has released its four-episode documentary series on the U.S. Marine Corps.
Veterans Day isn't just about the discounts, but these offers of appreciation can help stretch your dollar and bring some fun to Nov. 11.
Extended period of interest-free commissary purchases and reduced-price meals for DOD school students affected by the government shutdown are available.
Five nonprofits were awarded a total of $400,000 for their innovative support of troops, military families and veterans.
The government pulled together funds to pay troops Oct. 15 and now Nov. 1, but officials said it’s doubtful they'll be paid again if the shutdown persists.