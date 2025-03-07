In a sign of another concerning congressional funding fight, House lawmakers are again considering legislation which would protect military pay in the event of a government shutdown later this month.

The measure, introduced this week by Navy veteran Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., would ensure paychecks continue for members of the military, including the Coast Guard, as well as some Defense Department civilian employees and contractors in the event of a funding lapse.

“Dysfunction in Washington should never force our service members to go without a paycheck,” Kiggans said in a statement. “It is our responsibility to ensure they can provide for their families and put food on their tables.”

The legislation has not advanced in the House beyond its initial introduction, but it would provide a quick vehicle for emergency action if lawmakers can’t reach a federal funding deal in the next few days.

Government funding is set to expire on March 14 unless both chambers approve either a full-year spending plan for federal operations or a short-term budget extension.

The latter is more likely, given that congressional Republicans — who control both chambers — still have not settled on their budget plans for fiscal 2025, which began last October.

House Republicans are expected to attempt to pass a six-month funding extension next week, which would lock in last year’s spending levels and essentially skip the entire fiscal 2025 process. Democrats in the Senate, who could block such a plan, have not signaled whether they will support that idea.

The last extended government shutdown was in 2019, when roughly 42,000 Coast Guardsmen — who fall under the Department of Homeland Security — went without pay for 35 days. Other active-duty troops received their paychecks because a Defense Department budget had been finalized.

Kiggans’ measure would cover all of those troops, as well as “civilian employees and Defense Department contractors that are designated by the Secretary of Defense as supporting the armed forces.”

In past shutdowns, most civilian workers did not receive paychecks until after the funding impasse was resolved. Some contractors received no back pay.

Even if Kiggans’ measure becomes law, a government shutdown could result in significant hardships for military families, including the closure of various base resources and the halting of non-essential moves or travel.

