A soldier has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for stealing firearms and related charges from a series of incidents at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Christopher Darnell Harris, 25, will also serve three years of supervised release after his prison term for the theft and possession of stolen firearms on Fort Bliss, U.S. Attorney John F. Bash announced on Thursday.

Harris had been separated from the Army but still had access to Fort Bliss, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama.

Details were not immediately available about Harris’ separation from the service and when that took place.

The soldier, who is from Nacogdoches, Texas, admitted that he stole items including wallets and keys from the lockers of at least 10 service members at two gyms on post. Harris used the stolen keys to break into vehicles and steal two handguns, the Attorney’s Office said.

The incidents took place between April and June in 2017.