An aspiring Marine and other students reportedly tried to tackle a suspected shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado on Tuesday, according to the young man’s father.

Brendan Bialy, a high school senior, is enrolled in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program, the 8th Marine Corps recruiting district confirmed to NBC News.

Student Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed in the shooting, and eight others were wounded. Two students, one male and one female, are suspects and both in custody. Neither was injured in the incident.

“Brendan’s courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring,” the 8th District Marines told NBC News.

"We out here straight conducting our Oath of Enlistment for the United States Marine Corps. One step closer, fellas," Brendan Bialy wrote on a 2018 photo on an Instagram account reportedly belonging to him.

Brad Bialy said his eldest son, Brendan, was in class when two students entered his classroom and one pulled a gun out of a guitar case. Brad Bialy told The New York Times that his son and two friends “tried to tackle the gunman but one of the boys was shot in the chest.”

Other students tried to stop the student’s bleeding with chest pressure, Brad Bialy told the Times.

“We are deeply saddened for the victims, families, friends, and community,” the Bialy family told NBC in an emailed statement issued by lawyer Mark L. Bryant. “We’d like to commend the immediate response of law enforcement and assure all we are strong with the love of our families, community, friends, and every one sending concern, wishes, and strength.

"We will persevere.”

The Colorado shooting came just one week after another selfless military student tackled a gunman ― this one at a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Thomas Howell and Natalie Henry-Howell, parents of Riley Howell are saluted by a military honor guard after receiving his flag during his memorial service May 5, 2019, in Lake Junaluska, North Carolina. Riley Howell was one of two students killed in a campus shooting at the University of North Carolina Charlotte. (Kathy Kmonicek/AP)

Twenty-one-year old Riley Howell has been lauded a hero after tackling the gunman who opened fire on a classroom full of nearly 50 students on April 30, the last day of spring classes. Howell was one of two students killed.

He had a job on campus “where he worked with Housing to keep other students safe,” according to his obituary, and also was a cadet with the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Howell was buried Sunday with full military honors.

He had been enrolled in a second semester of college ROTC courses at UNC-Charlotte, though he wasn’t among those pursuing a career as a military officer, said Lt. Col. Chunka Smith, who runs the school’s Army ROTC program.

“Riley died the way he lived, putting others first,” his obituary states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.