NEW LONDON, Conn. — A new superintendent will take the helm this summer at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The New London, Connecticut-based academy on Thursday announced that Rear Adm. William Kelly will take over as superintendent from current Superintendent Rear Adm. James Rendon.

Rear Adm. James Rendon is the 41st superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. (Coast Guard)

Kelly, a 1987 academy graduate, is currently the Coast Guard’s assistant commandant for Human Resources, a position he has held since April 2016.

His appointment comes amid a congressional investigation into the handling of allegations of discrimination and harassment against minority cadets at the academy.

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general also released a report recently that found a black member of the faculty had been retaliated against after she complained of harassment and bullying based on her gender and race.

The academy has about 1,000 students.

Coast Guard Academy: Government shutdown could hurt cadets The U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s ability to serve cadets returning from winter break will be affected by the forced furlough of administrative staff and other nonessential civilians as part of the partial government shutdown , the school said Monday.