Nine months after he was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and a string of other alleged war crimes tied to a 2017 deployment in Iraq, Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher walked out of a Naval Base San Diego courtroom, guilty only of appearing in an inappropriate photograph.

Military prosecutors had accused Gallagher, 40, of stabbing to death a seriously wounded Islamic State prisoner of war on May 3, 2017 in a SEAL compound near Mosul, but a military panel composed mostly of combat-tested Marine officers disagreed and found for the chief.

Several junior petty officers in Alpha Platoon, SEAL Team 7 also alleged that he had shot at least two civilians from a sniper perch and later tried to cover up his actions, but the jurors tossed those charges, too.

Gallagher’s defense team had savaged the witnesses in court as liars bent on usurping a demanding chief they didn’t like and making sure he didn’t receive a Silver Star commendation for battlefield heroism.

Wearing broad smiles, Gallagher’s legal team led by Timothy Parlatore and Marc L. Mukasey emerged from the courthouse shortly after Navy Times learned of the verdict and announced their victory.

“The jury found him not guilty of the murder, not guilty of the stabbing, not guilty of the shootings, not guilty of all those things,” said Parlatore. “They did find him guilty of taking a photograph with a dead terrorist, which we admitted from the beginning he was in that photograph.”

Mukasey called it a “huge victory, a huge weight off the Gallaghers and a huge victory for justice.”

Officials at Navy Region Southwest, the convening authority for Gallagher’s court-martial, did not return messages seeking comment.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Legal bombshell explodes on SEAL war crimes trial SEAL medic says that Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher didn't kill an Islamic State prisoner of war. He did.

On June 21, the prosecution suffered a blow when their star witness, SEAL medic Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Corey Scott, confessed on the stand that he, not Gallagher, ended the detainee’s life by plugging his breathing tube, a mercy killing so he wouldn’t be tortured to death by Iraqi security forces.

A spotter for Gallagher when the chief when he was a sniper in Iraq, Special Operator 1st Class Joshua Graffam, also told jurors that a Father’s Day shooting in 2017 was a good kill, not a war crime.

Both petty officers were represented by Brian Ferguson, a Texas attorney and Air Force Reserve major who represented them free of charge.

“An impartial panel of seven senior service members had the opportunity to evaluate the credibility of the witnesses in the case and returned a verdict consistent with the truthful testimony provided by these two special operators.”

The young Islamic State fighter authorities say was murdered by Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher. But he said he was framed and a panel of his peers agreed. (photo provided)

The maximum sentence for posing for photographs with a dead war casualty is four months, half the time he already served during pretrial confinement in San Diego’s Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar.

Citing the highly decorated Gallagher’s service to the nation, President Donald J. Trump ordered him released on March 30.

“President Trump should be working on getting him his Silver Star now,” said Jeremiah J. Sullivan, the defense attorney representing Lt. Jacob X. “Jake” Portier, the officer in charge of Gallagher’s SEAL platoon.

Now that Gallagher has been cleared, the spotlight falls on Portier’s upcoming trial. He’s accused by prosecutors of helping his platoon chief cover up crimes that a jury said weren’t committed.

On the day Gallagher was acquitted on all but one minor charge, military prosecutors pressed forward on Portier’s case and obtained a trial date of Sept. 3.

“It defies logic and plain meaning of justice,” said Sullivan. “They’re going to waste an abundance of taxpayer dollars. But we’ll be ready for trial. One acquittal at a time.”