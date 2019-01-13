1 of 9
Sailors celebrate after graduating from Recruit Training Command on Jan. 4, 2019, at Great Lakes, Ill. More than 30,000 recruits graduate annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (MC1 Spencer Fling/Navy)
2 of 9
A soldier mans his vehicles as it is cleaned in the wash rack at Camp Aachen in Grafenwoehr, Germany Jan. 7, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Ron Lee/Army National Guard)
3 of 9
An Air Force C-130J Super Hercules flies over Yokota Air Base, Japan, during a training mission. (Yasuo Osakabe/Air Force)
4 of 9
Quartermaster 2nd Class Andrew Burgess takes a sextant reading on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) Jan. 6, 2019, in the Mediterranean Sea. (MC1 Mike DiMestico/Navy)
5 of 9
A Marine Corps CH-53E helicopter prepares to depart from the Airport in the Sky on Catalina Island, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019. The Airport in the Sky project is a strategic training opportunity and allows a rare collaboration that benefits both the Marine Corps and the Catalina Island Conservancy. (Cpl. Samuel Ruiz/Marine Corps)
6 of 9
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds train for the 2019 show season at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan 3. 2019. (Staff. Sgt. Ashley Corkins/Air Force)
7 of 9
An Army combat medic pulls security during a medical training scenario on Dec. 23, 2018, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (Sgt. Derrick H. Burnham/Army)
8 of 9
Naval Station Rota, Spain, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, 1st Armored Division, and 1109th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, transport multiple AH-64D Apache helicopters Jan. 3, 2019, during helicopter intermodal operations. (MC1 Benjamin A. Lewis/Navy)
9 of 9
A Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey prepares for takeoff Jan. 5, 2019, while aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in the Arabian Sea. (Sgt. Francisco J. Diaz Jr./Marine Corps)
Comments