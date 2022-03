Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10

Smoky Silhouette A soldier assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment walks through smoke during a training exercise at Military Training Area Lest, Slovakia, March 8, 2022. The exercise, which includes participation from 13 NATO allied and partner nations, is designed to show NATO's collective capabilities to operate under austere conditions and demonstrate collective strength. (Staff Sgt. Jose H. Rodriguez/Army)