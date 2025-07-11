Sections
Will special operators fly armed dune buggies into battles of the future?
Will special operators fly armed dune buggies into battles of the future?
Meet the fan-powered, parachute-equipped vehicle designed to carry elite teams through the air into hot zones — the Skyrunner.
3 days ago
Get a look at Elbit’s enhanced binocular night vision goggles
Vertical lift, fixed-wing flight: Get a look at PteroDynamic’s trans-wing aircraft
New NVGs and a flying dune buggy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.12.25
What’s in the Pentagon budget for 2026?
Is the beloved A-10 Warthog finally being retired for good?
Will Congress approve of the Pentagon’s budget?
Winners and losers of the 2026 defense budget | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.5.25
Advanced Marine reconnaissance vehicles are on the way - here's what they look like
‘You don’t lose until you quit trying’: How love helped one private save his compatriots
How do you recruit for a cyber army of the near future?
The evolving nature of the Army’s approach to artificial intelligence
How data is helping the Army create a deadlier force
Manning the digital front lines | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.28.25
Seven B-2 bombers, multiple decoys used in "Midnight Hammer" strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Trump says U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "a spectacular military success"
Why service members deserve the right to repair
Undersea expedition discovers bow of USS New Orleans, lost in WWII
Iran hit dome on US air base in Qatar in June attack: Report
US soldier killed in Germany during logistics operation
Children of Fort Bliss soldier die in New Mexico floods