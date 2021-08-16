Congress to investigate failures in Afghanistan withdrawal plans
The Senate Armed Services Committee will hold hearings on the missteps sometime this fall.
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in the capital of Kabul as the Taliban now patrol its streets, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents’ takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted.
“Time needs to be on their side. … Minutes are precious.”
Parents spoke with Military Times about their losses as events rapidly deteriorated across the world.
Officials couldn't say whether the withdrawal deadline might be extended to evacuate more refugees.
The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers.
Taliban control is raising alarms for Afghans and Americans in Kabul.
The U.S. president blamed the collapse on Afghanistan on a lack of will from politicians and security forces there.
Satellite imagery from commercial providers shows crowds of people gathered on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan as thousands of people try to exit the country.
Veterans Affairs officials warn that veterans should be wary of anxiety and stress caused by the tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan.