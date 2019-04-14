1 of 12
A participant of the 7th annual Rugged Terrain Obstacle Run low crawls through mud April 6, 2019, in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. (Sgt. Christopher Stewart/Army)
Staff Sgt. Lindsay Zaccardi and military working dog Joan dig into their pack for medical supplies on March 26, 2019, during a mission readiness exercise at Camp Guernsey, Wyo. (1st Lt. Faith Brodkorb/Air Force)
Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Augustine Ilomuanya conducts a dress white uniform inspection on March 22, 2019, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead//Navy)
U.S. Marines and sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit board an MV-22 Osprey on April 12, 2019, after completing embassy reinforcement training during an exercise at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait. (Sgt. Aaron Henson/Marine Corps)
Soldiers conduct platoon live-fire training April 3, 2019, at the Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. (Spc. Geoff Cooper/Army)
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker to receive fuel over Scotland during exercise Joint Warrior 19-1 on April 4, 2019. (Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez/Air Force)
Sailors stand at parade rest during a change of command ceremony April 13, 2019, aboard the amphibious assaut ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) at Subic Bay, Philippines. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin F. Davella III/Navy)
Green Berets assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) fire the M2 .50 caliber machine gun on April 2, 2019, at Fort Bragg, N.C. (Sgt. Steven Lewis/Army)
Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division prepare for a live-fire training exercise, March 31, 2019, near Tan Tan, Morocco, as part of exercise African Lion 2019. (Tech. Sgt. John Winn/Air National Guard)
Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter sits on the flight line April 13, 2019, while a shooting star falls in the sky on FARP 17, Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. (Capt. Keith Kraker/Army)
Marines prepare to conduct a long range swim starting at Marine Corps Base Hawaii to Marine Corps Training Area Bellows on April 5, 2019. The unit completed a three mile swim to improve their lethality and readiness as a mechanized unit prior to upcoming training events. (Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres/Marine Corps)
Seaman Devin Jenkins conducts surf observations April 9, 2019, after departing the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during Exercise Balikatan 2019 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines. (Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Eric Setterfield/Navy))
