An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies behind a KC-135 Stratotanker before receiving fuel during Exercise Frisian Flag over the Netherlands, April 10, 2019. (Senior Airman Luke Milano/Air Force)
Sailors from the aviation intermediate maintenance department jet shop performs a test cell on an F/A-18 Super Hornet jet engine on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Atlantic Ocean, April 14, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Waters/Navy)
Army Staff Sgt. Symon Bowlen uses his red lens flashlight to plot points for night land navigation during the 2nd Infantry Division Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, April 17, 2019. (Capt. Daniel Parker/Army)
Marine Lance Cpl. David T. Shook, a designated marksman with 5th Platoon, Charlie Company, Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team, Central Command (FASTCENT), fires the M500 shotgun on April 3, 2019, during range operations at Camp Titin, Jordan. FASTCENT provides expeditionary antiterrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates and other vital national assets throughout the region. (Sgt. Aaron S. Patterson/Marine Corps)
Spent brass casings of 7.62mm rounds fired by Marines with 5th Platoon, Charlie Company, Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team, Central Command (FASTCENT), lie on the ground April 4, 2019, at Camp Titin, Jordan. FASTCENT provides expeditionary antiterrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates and other vital national assets throughout the region. (Sgt. Aaron S. Patterson/Marine Corps)
Four F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi after landing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2019. The F-35A Lightning II is deployed to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility for the first time in U.S. Air Force history. (Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury/Air Fprce)
The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs a ceremonial drill for military and civic leaders, soldiers and the community April 23, 2019, celebrating the 174th year of the U.S. Army's presence in San Antonio as part of Army Day at the Alamo. (Daniel P. Elkins/Army)
Seaman Christian Ramirez stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) on April 26, 2019 in Taranto, Italy. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Waite/Navy)
A soldier scales the monkey bars as part of the Green Mile physical endurance course during jungle training at Lightning Academy in Wahiawa, Hawaii, April 18, 2019. (Spc. Valencia McNeal/Army)
F-22 Raptors park during their inaugural appearance during exercise Resilient Typhoon, at the Francisco C. Ada International Airport, Saipan, April 23, 2019. (Senior Airman John Linzmeier/Air Force)
