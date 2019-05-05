1 of 10
Marine Lance Cpl. Taiji Hirose provides security during the artillery relocation training program 19-1 at the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, April 20, 2019. (Cpl. Josue Marquez/Marine Corps)
2 of 10
Musician 1st Class Andrew Francisco, a member of the Pacific Partnership 2019 Black Sands Brass Band, plays the saxophone for the students of Sapone Elementary School in Micronesia on April 22, 2019, during a concert to enhance community relationships during Pacific Partnership 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chanel Turner/Navy)
3 of 10
Maj. Paul Lopez, F-22 Demo Team commander, flies above the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' iconic diamond formation, over Beaufort, S.C., April 25, 2019. The historic flight featured two of the world's premier aerial demonstration teams side-by-side for the first time in history. (2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm/Air Force)
4 of 10
Indiana National Guard soldiers conduct rappel and special patrol infilitration/exfiltration system training on April 24, 2019, at Camp Atterbury, Ind. (National Guard)
5 of 10
A screening obscuration module attached to a Utility Task Vehicle is autonomously activated during the robotic complex breach concept on Yakima Training Center in Yakima, Wash., April 26, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Nathaniel Q. Hamilton/Marine Corps)
6 of 10
Senior Airman Damien Tamberelli holds an AIM-9X missile in place while it's secured at the 96th Test Wing’s first quarter weapons-load competition April 20, 2019, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (Samuel King Jr./Air Force)
7 of 10
Sailors and Marines man the rails aboard the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) on May 1, 2019, as the ship departs its homeport of San Diego. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Navy)
8 of 10
The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division flies 19 AH-64 Apache helicopters in an organized formation around Oahu on May 1, 2019. (Sgt. Ryan Jenkins/Army)
9 of 10
Sailors attach an F/A-18E Super Hornet to a steam-powered catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) on April 22, 2019, in the Mediterranean Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant G. Grady/Navy)
10 of 10
Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam practice low approaches April 25, 2019, at the Palau International Airport, Republic of Palau. The fifth-generation-fighter aircraft landed in Palau for the first time as part of Resilient Typhoon, a Pacific Air Forces aircraft dispersal exercise. (Senior Airman John Linzmeier/Air National Guard)
