A Guardsman with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group parachute past Mount Rainier on Joint Base Lewis-McChord on May 5, 2019. (Joseph Siemandel/National Guard)
The Coast Guard Cutters SPAR (WLB 206) and Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) are moored at home port while a raft of otters gather in Womens Bay, in Kodiak, Alaska, May 1, 2019. (Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen/Coast Guard0
Lance Cpl. Andrew Whetsel prepares to fire an AT4 Rocket Launcher on May 1, 2019, during a live-fire training exercise at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan. (Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser/Marine Corps)
An MH-60R Seahawk picks up pallets from the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) on May 7, 2019, during a replenishment-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the South China Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel/Navy)
Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) students participate in a Patrol Craft Officer Riverine (PCOR) training exercise on John C. Stennis Space Center, Miss., April 29, 2019. (Michael Williams/Navy)
Soldiers with the U.S. Army Drill Team, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), conduct a performance during the Meet Your Army event at Point State Park, Pittsburgh, Pa., May 4, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith/Army)
Capt. Eric Doyle, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, flies in formation with an F-22 Raptor assigned to the U.S. Air Forces F-22 Raptor demonstration team April 25, 2019, during a photo exercise above Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon/Navy)
A KC-135 aircraft with the Pennsylvania Air National Guards 171st Air Refueling Wing provides fuel in mid-air for a C-17 aircraft on May 2, 2019, as part of a routine air refueling training mission. (Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk/Air National Guard)
F-16s during a combat exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 1, 2019. (R. Nial Bradshaw/Air Force)
The crew of USS Coronado (LCS 4) listens as Capt. Matthew McGonigle, commodore, Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, gives a speech during the ships change of command ceremony at Vigor Shipyard in Portland, Ore., May 3, 2019. (Ens. Jalen Robinson/Navy)
