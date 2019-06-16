1 of 10
Soldiers conduct a night live-fire iteration of a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Exercise Decisive Strike 2019 at the Training Support Centre, Krivolak, North Macedonia, June 11, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Frances Ariele Tejada/Army)
Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright poses for a photo with an airman after an all call at Baker Field House on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 12, 2019. (Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter/Air Force)
Cpl. Dustin Murphy, left, and Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Bird, right, conduct military free fall operations June 6, 2019, on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan. (Cpl. Ryan Harvey/Marine Corps)
Capt. Tommy Beau Locke flies the first F-35C aircraft attached to the Black Knights of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 over Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., in formation with an F/A-18A flown by Lt. Col. Cedar Hinton while "passing the lead" as part of the F/A-18 Sundown with the Black Knights on June 5, 2019. (Lt. Cmdr. Darin Russell/Navy)
Marines prepare to conduct their battle sight zero at Range 500 during Integrated Training Exercise 4-19 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., June 9, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Preston L. Morris/Marine Corps)
Spc. Scott Myers, lower left, re-enlists during rock face rappel training at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 13, 2019.
Emergency manager airmen search for hazards in a railway tunnel during Exercise Global Dragon 2019, in Perry, Ga., June 6, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock/Air National Guard)
A sailor signals a U.S. Navy landing craft, utility on June 12, 2019, to offload tactical vehicles during Exercise Baltic Operations 2019 in Kallaste, Estonia. (Cpl. Abrey Liggins/Marine Corps)
Army 2nd Lt. Caitlyn Simpson prepares her platoon for a training mission from inside a tank at Fort Irwin, Calif., May 28. 2019. (Cpl. Alisha Grezlik/Army)
Marines stand behind a wooden shield during an urban-breaching range on Exercise Fuji Viper, at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, June 11, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser/Marine Corps)
