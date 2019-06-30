1 of 10
President Donald Trump addresses service members and their families during an event at Osan Air Base, South Korea, June 30, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa/Air Force)
President Donald Trump speaks to soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines during a June 30, 2019, visit to Osan Air Base, South Korea. (Staff Sgt. Cody Harding/Army)
President Donald Trump speaks to service members during a June 30, 2019, visit to Osan Air Base, South Korea. (Staff Sgt. Cody Harding/Army)
Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 19.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, prepare to fire their M240B machine guns during a squad attack on Campo De Maniobras, Base General Menacho, Spain, June 18, 2019. (Cpl. Margaret Gale/Marine Corps)
Basic cadets from the class of 2023 arrived at the U.S. Air Force Academy on June 23, 2019, to begin their journey of becoming an officer in the U.S. Air Force. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)
Soldiers position their M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle during a live-fire training exercise at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., June 12, 2019. (Cpl. Alisha Grezlik/Army)
Marines run during a simulated chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear attack for the Command Sponsored Corporals Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 19, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Alexa M. Hernandez/Marine Corps)
Plebes with the Class of 2023 don their covers at Induction Day on June 27, 2019, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. (U.S. Naval Academy)
A landing craft, air cushion enters the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) on May 28, 2019, in the Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Navy)
Army National Guard Infantrymen from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team seize a town from the enemy June 7, 2019, at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif. (Sgt. Mason Cutrer/Army National Guard)
