Best pics of the week: Jan. 12, 2020

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, stands post during the reinforcement of the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, Jan. 4, 2020. (Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot/Marine Corps)
A 413th Flight Test Squadron HH-60W hangs in the anechoic chamber at the Joint Preflight Integration of Munitions and Electronic Systems hangar Jan. 6, 2020, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (Samuel King Jr./Air Force)
Chief Electronics Technician Ryan Davis, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8), holds ammunition during a live-fire exercise on Jan. 11, 2020, in the South China Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chris Roys/Navy)
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jason N. Bobo watches as a CH-47 Chinook helicopter prepares to land in preparation for the extraction of Afghan and U.S. soldiers following a key leader engagement Dec. 29, 2019, in southeastern Afghanistan. (Master Sgt. Alejandro Licea/Army)
Lance Cpl. Mitchell Smith sights in on a barrel at the 1st Maintenance Battalion Marksmanship Trainer Unit on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie/Marine Corps)
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Jan. 8, 2020, as part of an around-the-world deployment that includes a homeport shift to San Diego. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja B. Jackson/Navy)
A C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flightline at March Air Reserve Base in California on Jan. 8, 2020. (Joshua J. Seybert/Air Force)
Soldiers with U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan soar the skies in a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter during a joint training exercise with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members to rehearse tactical flight operations at Camp Zama, Japan, Jan. 9, 2020. (Sgt. Raquel Villalona/Army)
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle taxis to the runway Jan. 7, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. (Airman 1st Class Andrew Kobialka/Air Force)
U.S. soldiers in the 1-113th Field Artillery, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina Army National Guard, conduct a live-fire training exercise with the M109 Paladin in the Middle East, Jan. 5, 2020. (Sgt. Devin Lewis/Army National Guard)
