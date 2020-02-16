Best pics of the week: Feb. 16, 2020

1 of 14
Lt. Cmdr. Brooks Rogers, the air boss aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), watches flight operations Feb. 11, 2020, as an MV-22B Osprey takes off from Portland's flight deck to simulate an air assault on Camp Pendleton, Calif., during Exercise Iron Fist 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Paulauskas/Navy)
Airman 1st Class Nathan Ortiz, right, and fellow tactical air control party apprentices engage simulated opposing forces while conducting small-unit training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 12, 2020. (Alejandro Peña/Air Force)
Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Morales, the master gunner for 1st Battalion, “The Steel Warrior Battalion,” 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, Fort Sill, Okla., looks out as the sun breaks through the horizon on Feb. 14, 2020, during a field training exercise on Fort Sill. (Sgt. Dustin D. Biven/Army)
U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Robert Wills fires a M2 machine gun from a CH-53E Super Stallion during a deployment for training in Savannah, Ga., Feb. 5, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram/Marine Corps)
Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in a burial at sea ceremony for 23 veterans on Feb. 9, 2020, in the Atlantic Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker/Navy)
Airmen work on a C-130H Hercules, spraying it with deicing fluid during a snowstorm, Feb. 07, 2020, at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. (Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood/Ohio Air National Guard)
An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet prepares to take off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 11, 2020. (Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie/Air Force)
Marines from Corporals Course 615-20 with Combat Instructor Battalion go through the obstacle endurance course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Quantico, Va., Feb. 7, 2020. (Cpl. Mikayla R. Perez/Marine Corps)
Equipment Operator 2nd Class Aragon Luis operates a compactor at the seawall project at White Beach Naval Facility on Feb. 8, 2020, in Okinawa, Japan. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Navy)
U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Hester-Heard participates in a 6-mile ruck march during the Best Warrior Competition near Claude T. Bowers Military Center Feb. 8, 2020. (Pfc. Logan Collier/Army National Guard)
Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger salutes the casket of retired 28th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Paul X. Kelley during Kelley’s funeral service at Fort Myer Memorial Chapel in Virginia on Feb. 13, 2020. Kelley served as CMC from 1983 to 1987. (Sgt. Daisha R. Johnson/Marine Corps)
Soldiers of the 1107th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group work on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 28, 2020. (Courtesy photo)
The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after its maiden deployment, Feb. 11, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred A. Coffield/Navy)
Special warfare tactical air control party airmen participate in pack-animal training, Feb. 9, 2020, in Emmett, Idaho. Pack animals, including horses, donkeys and mules, are used during missions where normal methods of transportation are restricted. (Airman 1st Class Taylor Walker/Air National Guard)
