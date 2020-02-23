Best pics of the week: Feb. 23, 2020

1 of 10
Marines perform a fast rope exercise on the port aircraft elevator of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on Feb. 18, 2020, in the South China Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jomark A. Almazan/Navy)
Maj. Cody Wilton, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, conducts pre-flight checks on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2020. (Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens/Air Force)
A soldier with the Guam National Guard assigned to the Multinational Force and Observers prepares to climb an obstacle during the MFO Force Skills Competition in South Camp, Egypt, Feb. 18, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Eliverto Larios/DoD)
The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) conducts operations in the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 6, 2020, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Waters/Navy)
A Marine conducts a skiing-competency training event during Mountain Exercise 2-20 aboard Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Patrick King/Marine Corps)
U.S. soldiers assigned to 527th Military Police Company, 615th Military Police Company and 100th Military Working Dog Detachment conduct security rounds at Bremerhaven Port, Bremerhaven, Germany, on Feb. 21, 2020. (Jason Johnston/Army)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Munoz refuels a KC-135 Stratotanker with a force system at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 13, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Alexandria Brun/Air Force)
Indiana Guard members joined forces with Ohio, Illinois, and Idaho to conduct static-line non‐tactical airborne operations from a C-130 Hercules at Columbus Airfield Feb. 18-19, 2020. (Sgt. Tackora Hand/Indiana National Guard)
Marines with the Aviation Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, conduct practical application to compare green and white phosphor night vision goggles at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, June 18, 2019. White phosphor goggles will replace the traditional green phosphor goggles for improved night vision capabilities during MRF-D aviation operations. (Lance Cpl. Kealii De Los Santos/Marine Corps)
Defense Secretary Mark Esper hosts a town hall during his visit to STRATCOM headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Feb. 20, 2020. (Army Staff Sgt. Nicole Mejia/DoD)
