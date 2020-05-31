Best pics of the week: May 31, 2020

1 of 10
U.S. Marines patrol through water during a Marine Corps Combat Diving Supervisors Course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2020. (Cpl. Savannah Mesimer/Marine Corps)
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Thomas McLaughlin directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet on May 26, 2020, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea. (MC3 Erica Bechard/Navy)
A crew chief from the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., prepares to taxi a B-1B Lancer before an approximately 29-hour long-range, long-duration, strategic bomber mission to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 28, 2020. (Senior Airman Nicolas Z. Erwin/Air Force)
Soldiers treat a mock casualty during a physical training session at Medicine Bluffs on Fort Sill, Okla., May 29, 2020. All soldiers had to wear a face covering to abide by COVID-19 guidance and to ask a challenging element to the session. (Sgt. Amanda Hunt/Army)
An aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Facility Newport arrives on scene during the rescue of seven people trapped on the cliffs near Yaquina Head, Ore., May 29, 2020. Two Station Yaquina Bay boatcrews aboard 47-foot Motor Lifeboats were positioned offshore as a contingency. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Martini/Coast Guard)
Sailors heave a mooring line on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in preparation to get the ship underway on May 21, 2020, in Yokosuka, Japan. (MC3 Erica Bechard/Navy)
Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions take-off during a mass air-training mission on May 19, 2020, at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii. (Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez/Marine Corps)
Paratroopers react to simulated enemy contact while clearing buildings May 20, 2020, during squad training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (Alejandro Peña/Air Force)
Cpl. Geoffrey Daily, a field radio operator with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command, provides security during a field exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 6, 2020. (Sgt. Andy O. Martinez/Marine Corps)
Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Jake Shelton observes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean on May 27, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito/Navy)
