Best pics of the week: Dec. 6, 2020

Rct. Eliseo Z. Sandoval overcomes an obstacle during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Dec. 2, 2020. (Sgt. Brooke C. Woods/Marine Corps)
Staff Sgt. Dakota Montgomery fires an M240 machine gun during a weapon familiarization range on Nov. 28, 2020, while deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. (Sgt. Dustin D. Biven/Army)
A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender conducts aerial refueling with an F-16 Fighting Falcon in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 30, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes/Air Force)
Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School students from Africa Command participate in a Patrol Craft Officer Riverine training exercise on the Pearl River near the John C. Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, Dec. 2, 2020. (Michael Williams/Navy)
Staff Sgt. Andrew Snyder evaluates recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion during their final drill evaluation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Dec. 14, 2019. (Zachary T. Beatty/Marine Corps)
Staff Sgt. Cameron DiMatteo, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, walks inside a C-5M Super Galaxy during a base exercise Nov. 18, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. (Chustine Minoda/Air Force)
Marines fire an M240B machine gun during a team defense range as part of MEFEX 21.1 at Fort Drum, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins/Marine Corps)
Soldiers from around the Alabama National Guard gather Dec. 1, 2020, at Pelham Range in Anniston to compete in various warrior tasks to find out who is Alabama's best warrior. The winner of the state competition will represent the Alabama National Guard in the Regional Best Warrior Competition in May 2021. (Staff Sgt. William Frye/National Guard)
An M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, fires its main gun at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 2, 2020. (Army)
The Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) displays holiday lights on the island in celebration of the holiday season on Nov. 26, 2020, in San Diego. (MC2 Matthew A. Fink/Navy)
