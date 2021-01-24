Best pics of the week: Jan. 24, 2021

1 of 10
Tech. Sgt. Brook A. Hamilton, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of explosive ordnance disposal training, places an XRS-150 X-ray in front of a simulated downed unmanned aerial system during an exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2021. (Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire/Air National Guard)
A sailor directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during flight operations on Jan. 17, 2021, in the Arabian Sea. (MC3Charles DeParlier/Navy)
Army Medicine sergeants major low crawl during an obstacle course validation exercise on Fort Gordon, Ga., Jan. 21, 2021, ahead of the Army Best Medic Competition (ABMC). The ABMC will take place from Jan. 25-28 at Fort Gordon. (Spc. Adrian Pacheco/Army)
Marines static line jump from a KC-130J Hercules over Drop Zone Basilone during a parachute operation on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels/Marine Corps)
Soldiers in the Maryland Army National Guard use the back of the soldiers in front of them to fill out their medical paperwork to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington on Jan. 14, 2021. (Sgt. Chazz Kibler/National Guard)
Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard ride a Metro train that will get them to the station they will guard for the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. (Sgt. Abraham Morlu/Army National Guard)
Senior Airman Alexis Williams, 911th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, stands guard in front of a C-17 Globemaster III during a routine training exercise at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021. (Joshua J. Seybert/Air Force)
A formation of MC-130J Command IIs flies off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, on Jan. 6, 2021. (Capt. Renee Douglas/Air Force)
The crew of the USS Mount Whitney stands in formation during the ship’s 50th anniversary celebration in Gaeta, Italy, Jan. 14, 2021. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Kercell/Navy)
Marine Corps Sgt. William Easter, right, and Lance Cpl. Nathaniel Hinkle remove an engine from an Osprey aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) on Jan. 19, 2021, in the Indian Ocean. (MC3 Aaron Sperle/Navy)
