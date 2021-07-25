Best pics of the week: July 25, 2021

1 of 10
U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, maneuver combat rubber raiding crafts after conducting call away drills in the Coral Sea July 19. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in U.S. 7th Fleet (Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach/Marine Corps)
2 of 10
Paratroopers from across the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, conduct an airborne operation from a C-130J aircraft of the 815th Airlift Squadron onto Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 14. (Maj. Jason Welch/Army)
3 of 10
Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship America set up an inflatable target in the ship’s hangar bay in preparation for a crew-served weapons exercise in the Philippine Sea June 9. (MC3 Matthew Cavenaile/Navy)
4 of 10
Members of the 815th Airlift Squadron take part in exercise Arctic SWAT at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 14. (Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill/Air Force)
5 of 10
Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Genaro Ortiz, assigned to the USS Donald Cook, picks up his son following the ship’s arrival to Naval Station Mayport, Fla., July 18. The guided-missile destroyer was forward- deployed with Naval Forces-Europe at NS Rota, Spain, for seven years before a homeport shift. (MC3 Aaron Lau/Navy)
6 of 10
U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, and U.S. Army HIMARS with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 12th Field Artillery Brigade, fire rockets during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 18. (Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda/Marine Corps)
7 of 10
A Navy landing craft, air cushion carrying tactical vehicles is marshaled into the amphibious transport dock Arlington during a mission rehearsal to prepare for hurricane season at Naval Base Norfolk, Virginia, July 21. (Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins/Marine Corps)
8 of 10
Aerial porters work with maintainers to load a CH-47 Chinook into a C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Resolute Support retrograde mission in Afghanistan June 16. (Sgt. 1st Class Corey Vandiver/Army)
9 of 10
Airman Nicholas Rotelli fires a line throwing adapter from an M14 aboard the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson for a replenish at sea July 21. Vinson is conducting operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (MCSN Elisha Smith/Navy)
10 of 10
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off from Comando Aereo de Combate Numero 5 in Rionegro, Colombia, during Exercise Relampago VI, July 15. F-16s along with personnel from Shaw AFB rapidly integrated into theater training, as well as joint, coalition and partnered missions. (Senior Airman Duncan Bevan/Air Force)
Comments