Best pics of the week: Aug. 22, 2021

UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces and U.S. Marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/Marine Corps)
A Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit provides fresh water to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/Marine Corps).
An Afghan child sleeps on the cargo floor of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, kept warm by the uniform of the C-17 loadmaster, during an evacuation flight from Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast ropes aboard the amphibious assault ship America in the Solomon Sea, Aug. 6. (Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis/Marine Corps)
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder navigates through icebergs in the Labrador Sea during Operation Nanook Aug. 13. (U.S. Coast Guard)
Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division execute the Green Mile, a physical endurance course that concludes their training for the Jungle Operations Training Course Aug. 12 at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (MSG Lekendrick Stallworth/Army)
Sailors on the amphibious transport dock John P. Murtha recover a Landing Craft, Utility during exercise Freedom Banner 2021 in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 7. (MC2 Curtis Spencer/Navy)
A U.S. Army soldier with Task Force Warrior smiles through a yellow smoke grenade while bounding with an M249 light machine gun during a live-fire exercise at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia, Aug. 12. (Spc. Rachel Christensen/Army)
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, prepares to land on a public highway Aug. 5 during Exercise Northern Strike 21-2. (Master Sgt. Scott Thompson/Air Force)
An F-16C Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron taxis prior to a Red Flag-Nellis 21-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug 4. (William R. Lewis/Air Force)
