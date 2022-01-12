Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include helicopter squadron information.

A Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter suffered a hard landing in Virginia Wednesday, injuring a crew member, according to the service and Virginia State Police.

“We can confirm that a Navy MH-60S helicopter experienced a hard landing in a field in the vicinity of Smithfield, Virginia,” Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers, a spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, told Navy Times.

“Initial information indicates that first responders are on scene and that three personnel are being assessed for non-life threatening injuries,” Myers said. “The care and well-being of our crew remains our top priority and we will investigate the cause of this incident.”

Myers said that the helicopter was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, which is based out of Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Smithfield is less than 30 miles northwest of Norfolk.

Virginia State Police said they were called to investigate an emergency landing of a Navy helicopter at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Police said they were contacted at approximately 11:30 a.m. to investigate an emergency landing, and said that the aircraft hit several trees, leading to damage on to the front cockpit area and the sides of the landing skids.

According to the state police, the two pilots in the helicopter did not sustain injuries, but another crew member in the back of the helicopter was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.