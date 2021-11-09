A Global War on Terror memorial made up of over 7,000 dog tags representing every fallen servicemember during the war will be on display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Nov. 11.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial, sponsored by Veterans and Athletes United and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, will be displayed from 7 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, during which the names of the 7063 servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Global War on Terror will be read.

“We hope to bring awareness of the heavy price paid for this flag and to keep our country free,” James Howard, Founder and President of VAU said in a press release. “We hope our memorial provides an opportunity for visitors to honor, reflect, and heal; To remember all those who gave their lives defending this great country in the War on Terror.”

Veterans and Athletes United partnered with Tunnel to Towers for its Fallen Heroes Memorial, which is made up of 7063 dog tags with the names of those who have fallen in the War on Terror, and takes the form of the American flag when draped on a fallen service members casket, standing 6 feet tall and 28 feet wide. Nov. 11, 2021. (Veterans and Athletes United)

The memorial is meant to represent the American flag when it’s draped over the casket of a fallen servicemember, standing at exactly 6 feet tall and 28 inches wide. And while traditional American flags have 50 white stars, the stars on the memorial have been colored gold in homage to gold star families nationwide.

Veterans & Athletes United is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that provides support to veterans with disabilities and works to honor fallen heroes specifically from the War on Terror. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a non-profit organization honoring the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on Sept. 11, 2001.

The memorial has been displayed in over 60 locations nationwide since its creation in 2018, with proceeds going toward gold star family organizations and the GWOT Memorial Foundation’s mission to build a national memorial at the Capital.

Rachel is a Marine Corps veteran, Penn State alumna and Master's candidate at New York University for Business and Economic Reporting.