IHG® Army Hotels, a unique portfolio within the IHG® family, is a group of hotels that are specifically located inside U.S. Army installations, and unlike other IHG hotels, our hospitality is specialized towards service members and their families. Whether they are staying with us short-term or long-term, IHG Army Hotels are equipped to handle the demanding necessities that military life brings.

There’s nothing we love more than serving the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces, and as we approach ten years of IHG Army Hotels, it’s important to reflect on the unique qualities that have made this service so special. At IHG Army Hotels, we know our guests go above and beyond the call of duty every day, so we strive to return the favor by providing a level of service and care to make their sacrifices feel appreciated.

Extended travel can be difficult but being around others can help make this challenge a little more bearable. That’s why all of our IHG Army Hotels are animal friendly, regardless of whether it’s a service animal or a family pet. After all, there’s nothing more comforting after a tough day at work than coming home to a smiling furry face.

When looking to go above and beyond our guests’ expectations, it’s the little details that go a long way. That’s why we offer a free daily breakfast to start the day off right, and a weekly BBQ social to meet and mingle with other guests. We’ve also included free guest laundry at all of our locations. Additionally, our guests have access to on-post courtesy shuttles that make getting from A to B a little easier.

One of our most important and unique features isn’t an amenity; it’s our talented staff. At IHG Army Hotels, we’re proud to have employees at every location who have a deep understanding of the military lifestyle, as many of them are veterans and spouses. This not only allows us to relate to our military guests and their families on a personal level, but also to provide former military members with a career after discharge.

Our commitment to the men and women of the military and their families doesn’t stop at the check-out desk, however. Our hotel teams work hard to uphold IHG’s commitment to provide True Hospitality by giving back to organizations that benefit soldiers and their families, such as the Fisher House Foundation, which helps host military members and their families when loved ones are in the hospital. To date, we’ve donated over $700,000 to ensure no loved ones ever have to feel alone when staying in a medical facility.

After 10 years of serving the guests who serve our country, IHG Army Hotels are proud to continue to provide exceptional care to everyone who walks through our doors. Which is why our commitment to our guests isn’t stopping anytime soon. Here’s to the next 10 years of purpose-driven hospitality.