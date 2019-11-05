At IHG® Army Hotels, it is our mission to deliver a higher rank of hospitality to those who have and continue to serve. And for over 10 years, we’re proud to make it a priority to serve our service members in a number of ways, even after the uniform is retired.

November 11th, Veteran’s Day, is a tribute to all the men and women who have served as members of the U.S. Armed Forces. And at IHG® Army Hotels, we make it our goal to not only meet the lodging needs of our guests, but to exceed their service expectations every day. It’s the small details that make our accommodations stand out from off-post hotels. Because a large number of our colleagues are veterans or military family members, we serve our guests from a place of deep understanding. From weekly social events to an on-post shuttle that keeps our veterans connected, it is our responsibility to provide superior service.

We know that sometimes the most difficult challenges happen after returning home. It can be difficult to readjust to civilian life, particularly when seeking career opportunities. To make a seamless transition and simplify the job search we created www.IHG-Veterans.jobs, a website designed to help veterans find purposeful jobs. We’re happy to be able to give our veterans head starts in the job search.

We’re proud to not only employ veterans at our hotels but help them make a career out of it. The IHG® Academy gives our veterans the opportunity to take their careers a step further by providing exceptional training in the hospitality industry. Military veterans possess exceptional work ethic and job skills that make them ideal candidates for this program, and for a job in hospitality.

Giving back to our veterans doesn’t end with career opportunities; IHG® Army Hotels is dedicated to a range of projects that give back to local communities. Since 2010, we’ve helped raise nearly $800,000 for the Fisher House Foundation, an organization that provides comfort homes at no cost to families of service members and veterans receiving medical care. We also offer special leisure rates and a military Retiree rate as added benefits when they stay with us.

We only know one way to celebrate; together. This Veteran’s Day, we’re giving away 1 million IHG® Rewards Club Points. To enter our sweepstakes, provide a photo of a veteran or military service member with a caption honoring them. To be eligible to win, send your entry photo and caption to IHGAHSweepstakes@ihg.com or share it to Instagram by tagging @IHGArmyHotels in the photo and including #HospitalityForHeroes, #Sweepstakes, and #ihgah10 in your nomination caption. Visit https://armyhotelsblog.ihg.com/articles/hospitalityforheroes-sweepstakes/ for Terms and Conditions.