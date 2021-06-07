Achieving the Mission: Employee Testimonials from IHG Army Hotels®

At IHG Army Hotels®, every single colleague across our 76 hotels on 40 different Army bases is committed to our mission of achieving a higher rank of hospitality. Whether you’re enjoying time off at our Fort Shafter location in Honolulu or taking a TDY trip to historic West Point, our staff is working tirelessly to bring you the service, safety, and hospitality you expect from IHG Army Hotels®. To learn more about what our mission means to them, we’re sharing testimonials from some of our incredible employees here:

Veteran Proud

Many of our team members know what military life is like because they’ve lived it, and they bring that experience with them every day to achieve our mission. Here’s what they have to say:

Daniel Roderig, Maintenance Utility, IHG® Army Hotels on Fort Huachuca

“The hardest part of being in the military is being away from family and friends when you’re called upon. As a retired member of our military community, I can empathize with our current members when they experience TDY, deployment and other separations.”

Norma McGahee, Front Desk Agent, IHG® Army Hotels on Fort Huachuca

“As former military, I enjoy working at an IHG® Army Hotel. I know what it’s like to go to training at a place you don’t know. I’m able to treat those military members as I would have liked to be treated. We try to make it as homey and comfortable as possible.”

From Our Military Family to Yours

In addition to our veterans, many of our employees come from military families themselves, so they understand how best to serve you. Read on to find out about how their experience in military families laid the foundation for their career at IHG Army Hotels®.

Denise Sutton, General Manager, IHG® Army Hotels on Fort Hamilton

“Moving was always stressful for me and my family as we PCS’d from one military duty station to another, stateside and abroad. The concern of not being able to find adequate accommodations at a reasonable price was always something that worried me. Now, 26 years later, as a proud General Manager of an IHG® Army Hotel, I feel confident that my team and I are removing some of the stress from military members and their families by providing them a safe and reasonable home away from home at our hotel.”

Yang Webb, Laundry Attendant, IHG® Army Hotels on Fort Huachuca

“My husband is retired military, and I remember traveling all over the place with him. Once, we actually stayed at the IHG® Army Hotel on Fort Huachuca. I know what it’s like to be constantly on the move, and it makes me happy to be part of the IHG® Army family, providing our military guests a clean and safe place to stay.”

At IHG Army Hotels, our staff knows the difficulties and hardships associated with military life, which is why we work tirelessly to achieve a higher rank of hospitality. We can’t wait to share that hospitality with you on your next visit to one of our many locations.

We’re proud to hire military veterans, spouses and their family members as well as provide career opportunities that allow successful transition out of military life, or the ability to relocate during a change of station with ease due to IHG’s extensive global presence. If you’d like to apply for a position at any of our 40 on-post locations, just visit https://careers.ihg.com/en/veterans/.