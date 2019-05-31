Long-range precision shooting has become one of the most popular, fastest-growing segments of the shooting sports market. With the rapidly improving capabilities of new rifles and ammunition, sporting optics have evolved, too. Are you looking to upgrade your elite long-range shooting kit? Here are some items you’ll want to step up your vision, based on the recommendations of the experts at Leupold.

The Riflescope

When it comes to precision rifles, there are few things more important than your scope. You need a rugged, reliable optic that’s been designed from the ground up to deliver everything long-range shooters want and need. If you want the best, look no further than the Mark 5HD. This line has been crafted to redefine accuracy, precision, and optical performance for long-range shooters – and do so in a package that embodies rugged reliability. Three models – offered in milliradian or MOA adjustments – each bring something unique to the shooting experience.

This line was designed with the help of elite shooters who told the craftsmen at Leupold exactly what they needed to put accurate fire downrange faster. The end-result is this understated riflescope that provides the best tool for the job without extras that add weight (and cost!). In fact, the Mark 5HD is almost 20 ounces lighter than other scopes in its class.

The Mark 5HD has a Twilight Max HD Light Management System that takes visibility a step further to provide the perfect balance of image color and contrast, light transmission and glare management.

But the real heart of the Mark 5HD MOA is in its M5C3 (Mil) and M1C3 (MOA) ZeroLock adjustments. The low-profile dial allows accurate return to zero and prevents inadvertent adjustments by providing both visual and tactile revolution indicators, ensuring you don’t get lost in the three revolutions of travel.

The Laser Rangefinder

You need to know how far away your target is – fast – and you need to be able to trust that information. That’s where rangefinders enter the equation. The RX-2800 TBR/W delivers an unparalleled combination of accuracy and speed. It boasts a range of of 2,800 yards on reflective objects and over 2,000 yards on trees and soft targets. And it provides easy-to-read, high-contrast data on a red OLED display.

Ballistics aren’t simply in the dial anymore. If you’re going to be hunting or shooting at elevation or in any kind of mountainous terrain, you absolutely need a rangefinder that’s capable of calculating ballistic solutions at angles. Any rangefinder can spit out a number, but it won’t produce an accurate range to your target because it’s only using basic trigonometry to calculate a straight-line horizontal distance. When you’re going long, the angle matters. RX-2800 TBR/W goes where other rangefinders can’t.

The Spotting Scope

If you’re working as a team, it’s important that your partner can call your miss – how else are you going to get on target on your follow-up shot? That’s where the Mark 4 Tactical spotting scope comes in. The Mark 4 delivers the brightness and clarity needed for positive target identification in any condition.