The Navy formally unleashed its newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the Iowa, in a commissioning ceremony Saturday in Groton, Connecticut.

The 377-foot vessel, built by General Dynamics Electric Boat, can dive to depths of more than 800 feet below the surface and maneuver at speeds of over 25 knots, or nearly 29 miles per hour.

Iowa is equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles and a nuclear reactor plant that eliminates the need for refueling, according to a Navy release. And as a Virginia-class, the boat was built with flexible design features, including an expansive lock-in/lock-out chamber for special operations divers and a reconfigurable torpedo room. The submarine can also deliver unmanned undersea vehicles.

“Make no mistake, naval warfare is evolving. Where battleships once ruled the seas, it is the silent strength of submarines that provides our Navy with an unmatched strategic advantage,” Navy Secretary John Phelan said at the commissioning ceremony. “This is not just a milestone for USS Iowa, but a critical step forward in strengthening our Navy and ensuring America’s global maritime dominance.”

The newly commissioned sub, which carries a crew of 135 sailors, is the service’s first vessel to be named after the state since the famed World War II-era battleship Iowa (BB-61).

“In this coming year, this crew of proud American sailors will put this warship to sea and carry the name ‘Iowa’ to the far-flung corners of the globe projecting combat power for decades to come,” Adm. Daryl Caudle, U.S. Fleet Forces commander, said at the event.

“It is the fearless warriors before me that turn this piece of metal weighing almost 8,000 tons — with hundreds of miles of fiber, cable and piping systems — into a combat ship, a warship designed to decisively win our nation’s battles. Your preparation and execution to get this ship to commissioning day is nothing short of amazing.”

U.S. Navy fast attack submarines enable sea control, power projection, maritime security, forward presence and deterrence, the service release stated, with capabilities to carry out operations spanning anti-submarine, anti-ship, strike, special operations, intelligence, reconnaissance, mine and surveillance missions.

“This event is significant for both the life of a submarine and for the amazing people from the Hawkeye State,” Iowa commanding officer Cmdr. Gregory Coy said. “To the plank owners, the shipbuilders, the commissioning committee, and our Navy and Submarine Force leaders, this is your submarine.”

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.