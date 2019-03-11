Tuesday, March 12



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2358C Rayburn

State Department budget

Administration officials will discuss their request for the fiscal 2020 State Department budget and related foreign operations.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including the nominee to be ambassador to Ecuador and El Salvador.



House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs — 10 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Veterans groups

The committees will hear the legislative priorities of seven groups, including the Military Officers Association of America, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and the Fleet Reserve Association.



House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 2362-B Rayburn

VA budget

The committee will hear from VA benefits and cemeteries officials on their budget request for fiscal 2020.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Military personnel policies

Outside experts will testify before the committee on current military personnel policies and potential reforms.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232A Russell

Artificial intelligence

Officials from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Defense Innovation Unit will testify before the committee on artificial intelligence research.



Wednesday, March 13



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Europe

Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, head of U.S. European Command, will testify before the committee on security challenges in his region.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

NATO

Outside experts, including former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michele Flournoy, will testify before the committee on the value of the NATO alliance.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Air Force Budget

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson will testify before the committee on their fiscal 2020 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:15 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

China

Outside experts will testify before the committee on U.S.-China competition on the world’s stage.



House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — HT-2 Capitol

VA Inspector General

The VA inspector general will testify before the committee on his office’s fiscal 2020 budget request and ongoing work.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Climate change

Outside experts will testify on the potential impact of climate change on future military operations and national security threats.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Cyber Command

Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of U.S. Cyber Command, will testify before the committee on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 4 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Venezuela

The committee will consider legislation prohibiting U.S. military activities in Venezuela without prior congressional approval.



Thursday, March 14



House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Air Force budget

Service officials will testify before the committee on their seapower and projection forces budget requests for fiscal 2020.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Defense budget

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr. will testify before the committee on the president’s fiscal 2020 budget request.



