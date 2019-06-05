An Alaska senator who put a hold on the nomination of the next Marine Corps commandant said he will allow the confirmation to move ahead, after he worked out his concerns with the service officials.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, would not reveal to reporters what prompted his objection to Lt. Gen. David Berger taking over the job. Berger was expected to be confirmed to the post last month as part of a larger package of military nominations.

On Wednesday, Sullivan said only that the issue “is between me and Gen. Berger” and that he is dropping his opposition. Berger’s nomination could be finalized by the Senate as early as this week, unless another lawmaker voices new concerns.

Details of Sullivan’s decision to stall process was first reported by USNI News last week. During his confirmation hearing in April, Sullivan asked Berger about the Marine Corps readiness to fight battles in cold weather terrain, referencing units that had recent visited bases in his state.

“I know it's a critical training requirement for the Marine Corps as is operating in the jungle and it's not transferable,” Berger said. “It is a skill that … if you don't practice it, it will atrophy fast.”

Sullivan did not indicate any opposition at the time.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Berger currently serves as the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command. He has commanded Marines in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.