House lawmakers are expected to vote on — and pass — the annual defense authorization bill this week, and the massive policy bill could be headed to the White House for final signature as early as next week.

The bill, which congressional staff is among the largest that lawmakers have crafted in the 58 consecutive years the legislation has been passed on Capitol Hill, features a host of pay and bonus re-authorizations, military housing improvement programs, and personnel issues. Details of what is included in this year’s draft are expected to be released on Monday.

The measure had been stalled for months over issues related to the president’s ability to transfer military construction funding to other priorities, including his southern border wall. But negotiators said over the weekend they found a solution to that impasse, and expect to adopt the legislation for a 59th straight year.

Senate leaders have not said when they will take up the measure, but it could happen later this week or early next week. Both chambers are scheduled to break for the holidays on Dec. 20, if not earlier.