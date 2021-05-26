Wormuth becomes first woman confirmed as Army secretary

Christine Wormuth became the first woman in U.S. history to ascend to the Army’s top civilian post when the Senate unanimously confirmed her Wednesday evening.

The new leader of the nation’s largest military branch will also have difficult decisions from her first week onward, with the service bracing for potential cuts in the fiscal year 2021 budget. President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to release its official budget request this week.

Wormuth was nominated by Biden in March. She sailed through her May 13 confirmation hearing with little controversy.

Wormuth, who most recently was the director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at RAND, had a deep background in defense policy work and public service. She also was a member of the Biden administration’s Pentagon transition team.

She served as undersecretary of defense for policy — the Pentagon’s top policy role — from 2014 to 2016 during the Obama administration. That stint came on the heels of a series of roles in the administration, including two years as deputy undersecretary of defense for strategy, plans and force development.

Wormuth, along with Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, is one of the most prominent faces in the Biden administration’s efforts to increase the number of qualified women in top national security positions.

National security professionals praised Wormuth and her abilities when they spoke with Defense News in March.

Proud to be part of YOUR Squad, ma’am. https://t.co/hRMROOkqUH — SMA Michael Grinston (@16thSMA) May 27, 2021

“Her policy background may be particularly helpful in connecting the Army to broader national security goals. That’s important because many strategists are looking to cut the Army as a bill payer for maritime and aerospace initiativess,” said Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the CSIS International Security Program. “However, she will need to gain the Army’s trust because she has no particular connection with the Army, unlike the Army secretaries during the Trump years who had deep roots in the Army.”

As a new service secretary without experience in Congress or in uniform, she may have a bit of a learning curve, said another expert.

“As Secretary of the Army she will be expected to do three main things: be an effective communicator about the value of land power, to forge an effective relationship with Congress, and to lead change in the Army,” said Thomas Spoehr, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense.

“Since Ms. Wormuth does not have experience working in Congress or directly with land power, she will need to continue to develop those aspects,” Spoehr added.

Defense News reporters Jen Judson and Aaron Mehta contributed reporting to this story.