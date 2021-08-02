This week in Congress: Senate’s final work before summer break

The Senate enters August with an uncertain final week of work before breaking for the remainder of the month, pushing final decisions on a host of military and veterans policy matters into the fall.

The House already wrapped up its work for the summer last week. The Senate is expected to do the same in the next few days, after members finalize plans on legislation for nationwide infrastructure improvements.

Several Senate committees have hearings scheduled, but those could be postponed or cancelled in coming days as the schedule shifts.

For now, the Senate Appropriations Committee this week is expected to unveil and advance its draft of the fiscal 2022 Veterans Affairs and military construction budget. The full House in wrap-up work last week approved its version of those plans, which included about $270 billion in spending for VA next year.

The Senate is also likely to approve a host of confirmations in its final work of the summer, potentially filling multiple Pentagon leadership posts.

Monday, Aug. 2



Senate Appropriations — 5:30 p.m. — Capitol S115

VA/Military construction budget

The subcommittee on military construction and Veterans Affairs will mark up its draft of the fiscal 2022 budget.



Tuesday, Aug. 3



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — Dirksen G-50

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson to be head of U.S. Southern Command.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — Dirksen 106

Military force authorizations

State and Defense Department officials will testify on proposed changes to the president’s ability to authorize the use of military force in overseas conflicts.



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — Dirksen 342

Domestic terrorism

Outside experts will testify on the threat of violent extremism in America today.



Wednesday, Aug. 4



Senate Appropriations — 9:30 a.m. — Dirksen 106

VA/Military construction budget

The full committee will mark up the VA/military construction portion of the fiscal 2022 appropriations bill.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — Hart 216

Iraq

The committee will consider nine nominations and a resolution to withdraw the military force authorization regarding Iraq.



Senate Select Intelligence — 2:45 p.m. — Hart 216

China

Outside experts will testify on national security threats posed by China.



Thursday, Aug. 5



Senate Homeland Security — 10:15 a.m. — Dirksen 342

Domestic terrorism

Outside experts will testify on the threat of violent extremism in America today.



