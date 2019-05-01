COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Air Force Academy’s Cadet Chapel will remain open through the summer as the school seeks $68 million to renovate the architectural marvel just north of Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports that the chapel will remain open through Sept. 1.

The academy's chapel has leaked in rainy weather since it opened in 1962. A new seal system and other repairs were planned. The work was to have started Jan. 1 and been done in up to four years.

Money for the project was diverted in March to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, after 1,200 buildings there were pummeled by Hurricane Michael in October.