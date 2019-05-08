PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump flew to Florida Wednesday to survey recovery efforts and lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Michael before holding an evening campaign rally.

Trump was greeted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and local elected officials as he arrived at Tyndall Air Force Base, which was severely affected by the Category 5 hurricane. Almost every building appeared damaged in some way, including a collapsed hangar.

The White House said almost all 700 structures on the base were damaged, roughly one-third were destroyed, and 11,000 base personnel were evacuated. The White House blamed "Democrat obstruction" for a stoppage in recovery work, with about 120 projects being deferred.

The Air Force is spinning toward a $4 billion financial disaster On May 1, Tyndall Air Force Base will be unable to pay for any new hurricane relief projects at the base. That's just the start.

Trump's opposition to more hurricane aid for Puerto Rico has sparked a standoff with congressional Democrats that is blocking assistance to the island and elsewhere, including the Florida Panhandle.

After touring the base, Trump promised officials that it will be rebuilt "better than ever." Then he went to nearby Panama City Beach, where he will hold a re-election rally.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he arrives at Tyndall Air Force Base to view damage from Hurricane Michael, and attend a political rally, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. His wife, Casey DeSantis watches at left. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The area has received about $1.1 billion in federal disaster aid through mid-April, but disagreements in Washington have left many still struggling to recover from the storm.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.