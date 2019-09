TUCSON, Ariz. — The U.S. Air Force wants to use 179 public and private properties across the Southwest for training on recovering personnel such as downed pilots.

Davis-Monthan Air Force officials announced that a draft environmental assessment calls for continued use of 154 training sites as well as 25 additional sites.

The sites are in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Nevada.

Combat search and rescue exercise underway at Davis-Monthan Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is hosting an exercise that officials say will provide realistic training for combat search and rescue missions.

Davis-Monthan in Tucson is home to an Air Force personnel recovery unit that hosts large multinational exercises in the region.