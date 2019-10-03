COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A falcon that has served as the mascot for the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado for the past 23 years has died.

KCNC-TV reports the passing of the falcon named Aurora was announced Wednesday by the academy near Colorado Springs.

The academy described her as a “feisty, spirited bird who commanded respect.”

The academy says in a statement that the falcon was the longest-serving live mascot in the school’s 65-year history.

Aurora was reported to have recovered after suffering injuries to both wings in 2018 during a prank abduction before the annual football game against the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.