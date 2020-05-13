Lakenheath F-15s deploy to AFCENT

The Air Force said Wednesday that F-15s fighters from RAF Lakenheath in England have deployed to Southwest Asia.

In a tweet, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa said that the “mighty #Bolars” — the nickname for the 492nd Fighter Squadron, part of Lakenheath’s 48th Fighter Wing — have deployed to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. That’s a 20-nation swath of territory ranging from Egypt east to Kazakhstan and includes Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

photo_camera F-15E Strike Eagles deploy to Al Dhafra The Strike Eagles will join other aircraft including the F-35A, the KC-10 Extender, and the RQ-4 Global Hawk.

The Air Force did not say exactly where the 492nd has deployed, aside from saying it was to support the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. Nor did they say how many fighters were being deployed. Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing called for some #AirPower, and #F15s from RAF Lakenheath answered the call!” USAFE said in the tweet.