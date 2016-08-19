Editor’s note: The charges against Joshua Brown were dismissed in 2017, according to a document on the Oklahoma State Courts Network website.

What began as an Army vs. Navy argument in Oklahoma City turned dangerous when one of the participants left the verbal exchange and returned with firearms, according to a police report.

Oklahoma City police arrested Joshua Brown, 30, on multiple weapons charges after he allegedly made good on a threat early Saturday morning to return to the scene of an argument about service superiority with weapons. He'd been asked to leave by the alleged victim and his brother when he brandished a gun during the spat, Oklahoma City's KOCO-TV reported, citing court documents. The men had been drinking, per the report.

He came back a half-hour later with a pistol and an AR-15 while wearing a "Jason"-style hockey mask, according to the news report. The alleged victim, who is identified in a police report as Navy-affiliated, pointed his gun at the man. Both agreed to lower their weapons and Brown agreed to leave the scene, but he fired shots into the air before departing, per the police report.

One bullet went into the alleged victim's home, KOCO reported. Police arrived on scene shortly after the gunshots and recovered .40-caliber and .223-millimeter shell casings, according to the arrest report.