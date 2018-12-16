INDIANAPOLIS — The remains of an Indianapolis soldier who was killed in a German forest during World War II have been identified 74 years after his death.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that Army Pfc. Marvin E. Dickson’s remains were identified through DNA analysis, dental records and other means.

Dickson was 19 when he was killed on Nov. 13, 1944, in Germany’s Hürtgen Forest.

Surviving soldiers could not provide the exact location where Dickson was killed, and he was eventually listed as killed in action.

His remains were found in April 1947, but buried after they couldn't be identified. They were exhumed in 2017 and sent to a laboratory for identification.