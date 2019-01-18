The Defense Department has identified three of the Americans killed earlier this week by a suicide bomber in the northern Syria town of Manbij.

The deceased who were identified include two U.S. service members and one Defense Intelligence Agency civilian.

Another U.S. civilian working as a contractor has not been officially identified.

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Farmer, Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon Kent and DoD civilian Scott Wirtz died Wednesday in Manbij, Syria, as a result of wounds sustained from a suicide improvised explosive device.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack through its propaganda agency immediately following the incident.

Wirtz, who was from St. Louis, Missouri, was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist. DIA has not yet responded to Military Times' request for Wirtz’s photo and service history.

Farmer, 37, was an Army Green Beret from Boynton Beach, Florida. He was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Farmer joined the Army on March 30, 2005. He graduated in 2007 from the Special Forces Qualification Course as an engineer sergeant and was assigned to 5th Group, where he remained throughout his career.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for the Best Pix of the Week

Farmer was selected to attend the Special Forces Warrant Officer Candidate School, where he earned his commission in 2016.

Farmer served on six overseas combat tours. Twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in October 2007 and January 2009; once in support of Operation New Dawn in August 2010; once in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in January 2012; and twice in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in January 2018 and January 2019 until his passing.

Here’s what may be driving a US troop withdrawal from Syria A confrontation between the U.S and Turkey, officially NATO allies, would create a geopolitical crisis at the heart of the world’s most powerful military alliance.

Farmer’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal with “C” Device, the Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Achievement Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Ribbon with one campaign star, the Iraqi Campaign Medal with three campaign stars, the Special Forces Tab, the Parachutist Badge and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

He is survived by his spouse, four children, and his parents.

The Navy service member, 35-year-old Kent, was from upstate New York. She was assigned to Cryptologic Warfare Activity 66, based out of Fort Meade, Maryland. Kent enlisted on Dec. 11, 2003.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and teammates of Chief Petty Officer Kent during this extremely difficult time. She was a rock star, an outstanding chief petty officer, and leader to many in the Navy Information Warfare Community,” Cmdr. Joseph Harrison, commanding officer of CWA 66, said in a statement.

Among her many schools, she was a graduate of the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California.

She was a recipient of two Joint Service Commendation Medals, the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal, an Army Commendation Medal, and a Joint Service Achievement Medal.

Kent also held an Iraq Campaign Medal and a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.