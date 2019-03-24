FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Medical experts will go to the Fort Wainwright Army post in Fairbanks to study suicide.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported on Friday that the team is coming at the request of Republican Rep. Don Young and U.S. Army Alaska Maj. Gen. Mark O’Neil.

The study is in response to a perception that there has been a recent spike in suicides at Fort Wainwright.

A new call for investigating suspected soldier suicides in Alaska Army posts in Alaska have seen a spate of soldier deaths in recent months.

The exact number of recent suicides at Fort Wainwright is fluid because several deaths remain under investigation.

U.S. Army Alaska didn't immediately have statistics available Friday related to past rates of suicide at Fort Wainwright.