Multiple West Point cadets were injured and one was killed in a vehicle training accident Thursday morning near Camp Natural Bridge training site, service academy officials said.

West Point did not immediately identify the cadet who died, but said the incident is under investigation.

Officials said in a press release that 20 cadets and two soldiers were wounded when a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle was involved in an accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293.

The injured have been transported to local hospitals, officials said in the release.

A soldier guides a line of Light Medium Tactical Vehicles during exercise Strike Focus, at Orogrande Range Camp, N.M., April 8, 2019. (Spc. Matthew J. Marcellus/Army)

The Light Medium Tactical Vehicle, or LMTV, has a 2.5-ton capacity and a companion trailer.

Camp Natural Bridge is a cadet summer training site near West Point’s main campus.

West Point thanked local and state emergency responders for their assistance on the scene.